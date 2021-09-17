Liberia Marathon Launches Registration for Major 10k Race in November

The Liberia Marathon Trust, organizer of the Liberia Marathon events in previous years, has announced the return of the race to Monrovia. The Liberia Marathon is a race from Liberians for Liberians and it is a unique event - affordable and inclusive; showcasing the country's resilience and great potential.

The upcoming Liberia Marathon Race Series 2021/2022 will include a major 10k race in 2021 and a full-marathon event in early 2022.

Race Day for the 10k race is set for Sunday, November 28, 2021. Runners have to register beforehand.

The Launch of the Registration Process will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10am 'til noon at Monrovia City Hall. Runners are very welcome to stop by and sign up for an early bird price of 1USD /200LD (for Liberians). Registration will proceed in the upcoming week at different locations all over the city.

Race Director Harris S. Momoton is encouraging all Liberians - male and female alike - to join the race. He says physical exercise is great for everyone's health and running together creates a lot of joy.

The Liberia Marathon organizing team is also thanking its partners and supporters for the fantastic collaboration so far.

At the same time, the organizing team is currently hosting a virtual fundraising run to generate funding for the Liberia Marathon Race Series 2021/2022. The event closes on Sunday, September 19 but registration is still possible via https://njuko.net/w/874 or the Liberia Marathon Webpage.

According to the organizers, interested runners or walkers, regardless of their locations, can join the virtual run, choosing from four different race categories - 5k, 10k, 21.1k, 42.2k. The registration fees will be used to facilitate the 'real' race in November 2021.