South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Hands Over 10 Title Deeds to Beneficiaries in Blue Downs

press release

Today, Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers, in commemoration of National Wills Week, handed over 10 title deeds to beneficiaries in Blue Downs.

These handovers were made possible through our Extended Enhanced Discount Benefit Scheme (EEDBS), is a tool to promote security of tenure and promote dignity to various Blue Downs residents.

One of the beneficiaries who became quite emotional when she received her title deed, Ms Gladys Damons (77) said: "After nearly 30 years of praying, today I am truly grateful to God, the Minister and all those involved for this tremendous deed. At my age I have one less issue to worry about. This is something I can leave behind when I'm no longer here. I am truly happy and grateful."

Minister Simmers said: "Handing over title deeds to our residents brings me great joy, as through this process we're ensuring that more of our people become fully-fledged and legal homeowners. Today, we've once again demonstrated our commitment to empowering our people and restoring their dignity.

I'd like to encourage our beneficiaries to safeguard their title deeds, as this important document has the ability to open a myriad of economic and other empowering opportunities. I'd also like to encourage all homeowners to draw up a Will, particularly since we're commemorating National Wills Week, where until tomorrow, this can be done for free."

Mr and Mrs Levendal were ecstatic when they received their title deed, saying: "We're privileged to finally have full ownership of our home. This has been a long time coming, but we're are extremely happy about this momentous occasion. We'd like to thank the Minister and the Government for making it possible. It's an unbelievable feeling to know that this piece of land is ours and we'd like to assure all that we will treasure it."

"As the Western Cape Government we will continue striving towards establishing an enabling environment so that we are better placed to grant beneficiaries security of tenure and make more residents legal homeowners by handing over these title deeds" concluded Simmers.