South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Hosts Twitter Space Engagement On Voter Registration and Youth Participation in Local Government Elections, 17 Sept

press release

Twitter Space engagement on voter registration and youth participation

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela will host a Twitter Space on Voter Registration and Youth Participation in Local Government Elections.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 September 2021

Time: 15h00

Twitter: @ButiManalema

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1OwxWVeppkjJQ

The speakers includes the following:

Mr Njabulo Nzuza - Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

Ms Thembi Nkadimeng - Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Ms Tessa Dooms - Sociologist and Political Analyst

Mr Moagisi Sibanda - Independent Electoral Commission, General Manager

Ms Lindiwe Mazibuko - Apolitical Academic Southern Africa, CEO

Ms Ashley Barends - SAVETSA, Secretary General

Mr Yandicer Ndzoyiya - South African Union of Students, President

Mr Mgqappheli Mchunu - Human Sciences Research Council, Researcher

The Twitter Space discussion is open for all members of the public to attend.

Join the discussion using the hashtags #OfftheCuffwithButiManamela #VoterRegistration #YouthParticapation #YouthandElections