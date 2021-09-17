South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Hosts Twitter Space Engagement On Voter Registration and Youth Participation in Local Government Elections, 17 Sept

Twitter Space engagement on voter registration and youth participation
The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela will host a Twitter Space on Voter Registration and Youth Participation in Local Government Elections.
Details are as follows:
Date: Friday, 17 September 2021
Time: 15h00
Twitter: @ButiManalema
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1OwxWVeppkjJQ
The speakers includes the following:
Mr Njabulo Nzuza - Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
Ms Thembi Nkadimeng - Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Ms Tessa Dooms - Sociologist and Political Analyst
Mr Moagisi Sibanda - Independent Electoral Commission, General Manager
Ms Lindiwe Mazibuko - Apolitical Academic Southern Africa, CEO
Ms Ashley Barends - SAVETSA, Secretary General
Mr Yandicer Ndzoyiya - South African Union of Students, President
Mr Mgqappheli Mchunu - Human Sciences Research Council, Researcher
The Twitter Space discussion is open for all members of the public to attend.
Join the discussion using the hashtags #OfftheCuffwithButiManamela #VoterRegistration #YouthParticapation #YouthandElections