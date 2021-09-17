South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 16 September

press release

As at 1pm on 16 September 2021, the Western Cape had 15 203 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 513 732 COVID-19 cases to date and 479 103 recoveries.

By 5pm on 15 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 545 371 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 52 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

The Western Cape is on track to exit the third wave by 27 September 2021, according to SAMRC projections

We have now passed the peak of the third wave with infections, admissions and deaths continuing to decline, and we are on track to exit the third wave by 27 September 2021.

In the Metro:

Overall, there is a 32% week on week decrease in cases in the Metro.

All subdistricts continue to see substantial decreases in weekly case numbers.

In rural communities:

There is a similar decrease in case numbers across the rural districts.

Across the province:

Case numbers continue to decline, with approximately 1000 new diagnoses daily.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests have decreased to 16.3%.

Admissions and deaths have started to decrease more steadily, with an average of 170 new admissions to hospitals a day and approximately 52 deaths a day.

There has been a steady decline in excess deaths both in the Cape Metro and across the province.

The Reproduction or "R" number, which is based on cases and deaths, is now firmly below 1 indicating that we are continuing to exit the third wave.

Let's continue to practice the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt throughout the pandemic to save lives and livelihoods.