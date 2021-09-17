South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 16 September

16 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As at 1pm on 16 September 2021, the Western Cape had 15 203 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 513 732 COVID-19 cases to date and 479 103 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

By 5pm on 15 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 545 371 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 52 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

The Western Cape is on track to exit the third wave by 27 September 2021, according to SAMRC projections

We have now passed the peak of the third wave with infections, admissions and deaths continuing to decline, and we are on track to exit the third wave by 27 September 2021.

In the Metro:

Overall, there is a 32% week on week decrease in cases in the Metro.

All subdistricts continue to see substantial decreases in weekly case numbers.

In rural communities:

There is a similar decrease in case numbers across the rural districts.

Across the province:

Case numbers continue to decline, with approximately 1000 new diagnoses daily.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests have decreased to 16.3%.

Admissions and deaths have started to decrease more steadily, with an average of 170 new admissions to hospitals a day and approximately 52 deaths a day.

There has been a steady decline in excess deaths both in the Cape Metro and across the province.

The Reproduction or "R" number, which is based on cases and deaths, is now firmly below 1 indicating that we are continuing to exit the third wave.

Let's continue to practice the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt throughout the pandemic to save lives and livelihoods.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X