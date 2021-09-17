Rwanda Gets New Justice Minister

President Paul Kagame has appointed Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, as Rwanda's Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Ugirashebuja comes in to replace Johnston Busingye who was recently appointed as Rwanda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The development was announced Friday afternoon, through a communique signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

Who is Ugirashebuja?

Ugirashebuja has a lot of experience in law ranging from being an international judge, scholar, practitioner and consultant in environmental law.

The 44-year-old is the former President of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), a regional or international court which applies international law in resolution of disputes brought to it including environmental law issues.

He is a Dean Emeritus of the National University of Rwanda, Faculty of Law.

The father of two, a son and a daughter has also given lectures in both local and international Universities on diverse subjects of environmental law and international law to various well-renowned Universities.

Ugirashebuja established himself as an expert and arbitrator in both national and international arbitrations after securing membership of the Governing Board of the International Association of Law Schools.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

