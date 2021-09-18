Morocco: Pam National Council Approves Participation of Party in Next Government (Statement)

Rabat — The national council of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) approved, Friday, the offer of participation in the next government, presented by the head of government-designate, as part of its consultations for the formation of his cabinet.

The members of the national council of the party reaffirmed the need for an effective and real participation of PAM in the next government, which takes into account its political weight and its realistic and distinguished electoral program, having formed the basis of the commitment between the party and the voters, said the political formation in a statement issued at the end of an extraordinary session of its national council.

The members of the national council have instructed the secretary general of the party to continue the ongoing consultations on the formation of the next government, the same source added.