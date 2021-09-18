Zimbabwe: Doctors Challenged to Be Professional, United

Doctors need to be united, ethical and professional at all times in their discharge of critical service, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said last night during a virtual address to the annual Zimbabwe Medical Association Scientific Committee Congress.

Doctors were held in high regard and the Government wanted continued advice on strategies to combat Covid-19 and other illnesses.

Acting on President Mnangagwa's instructions, VP Chiwenga is restructuring the health ministry to improve service delivery and guarantee best international practices to underpin the country's development trajectory.

VP Chiwenga said the medical profession was a sacred one and practitioners were expected to be exemplary as they are entrusted with saving lives and restoring health.

"In that regard, you are expected to behave in professional and ethical manners all the time.

"The population looks up to you, doctors, as their saviours. You are therefore duty bound to inculcate a deep sense of professionalism and ethical practice to your members," he said.

The Zimbabwe Medical Association is encouraged to train and give mentorship to the young doctors coming out of the universities on proper professional practice.

Government is continuously improving the welfare of those in the medical profession to ensure they discharge their duties in a fine frame of mind.

Recently, President Mnangagwa launched housing schemes for the profession, among a number of other initiatives being worked on by the Government.

For their concerns to be quickly addressed, VP Chiwenga implored those in the medical profession to speak with one voice in a unified manner.

Government is aware that the Zimbabwe Medical Association as a professional body has many specialist professional associations representing the different fields of medicine. It is good to do so. However as the regulatory authority, we want to see your profession united under one umbrella body.

We want you doctors to work together and speak with one voice. "As Government we will listen to you when you are better coordinated," said VP Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe has won international plaudits for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic and VP Chiwenga reminded doctors that they should always keep their shoulders to wheel on interventions needed to totally thwart the infection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Science has been prioritised in Zimbabwe's response to the deadly pandemic, and the country has done well also by ensuring that other ailments were attended to, as well.

"I challenge you to share more up-to-date information and strategies for us to fight this pandemic.

"As Government, we are always prepared and ready to get the advice from Zimbabwe Medical Association and all your affiliate associations. We are aware that you are the experts and therefore you guide us on the way forward," he said.

VP Chiwenga also paid tribute to the sterling work done by the entire health sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also remembered professionals who have died in the line of duty in defence of their motherland against Covid-19.