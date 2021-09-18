Nigeria: ASUU Faction Welcomes Appointment of New Lasu VC

<i>The union urged the Visitor to take the reset process in the university to a logical conclusion by constituting the Visitation Panel promised in May</sub>

The leadership of a faction of the <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Academic_Staff_Union_of_Universities">Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,</a> Lagos State University (LASU) branch, has congratulated the institution's newly appointed vice-chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The union also commended the university's joint council and senate selection committee for a smooth process.

In a press statement signed by the secretary, Tony Dansu, and his assistant, Adeolu Oyekan, the union urged the new vice-chancellor to address some of the problems that had confronted the university within the last five years.

The statement listed some of the issues to include alleged non-payment of academic allowances for 11 years; and "meddlesomeness in union affairs," among others.

The statement reads in part; "We want to applaud the governing council and the senate for facilitating a non-rancorous selection process, as opposed to the botched and flawed exercises under the previous governing council.

"It is our hope that going forward, objectivity and due process, dispatched on forced sabbatical under the previous governing council and vice-chancellor, will be accorded their rightful place in the governance of the university."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commending the governor, who doubles as the visitor to the university, for the courage demonstrated in addressing alleged anomalies of the previous processes, the union pointed out that while the debacles generated were avoidable, the protracted corrective procedures are worth it.

"We urge the Visitor to take the reset process in the university to a logical conclusion by constituting the Visitation Panel he promised in May, as soon as possible.

"It is overdue statutorily, and necessary under the circumstance. We believe that a credible visitation, backed with the prompt implementation of its recommendations, will help the relatively new Governing Council and the new Vice-Chancellor to reposition the University for a more effective delivery of its mandate.

"As is the practice of our Union, it shall continue to play its role as a partner in progress in the University, under the conditions of fairness, rule of law, accountability, and collegiality," the statement added..