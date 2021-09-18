Tunisia: National Jab Drive - Over 80 Thousand Appointments Missed On September 17

18 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 55,531 people honoured their jab appointments out of 136,822 text message invites sent on September 17, standing at over 80 thousand who missed their appointments, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 3,171,209 and is as follows: 2,445,448 received two doses, 323,634 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 402,127 had one jab as they were infected before.

6,141,156 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 18 to book vaccination appointments, the ministry adds.

