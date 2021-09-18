West Africa: Presidents of Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire in Guinea for Talks With Junta

The presidents of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire are in Conakry to hold talks with the Guinean military leaders, a day after the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) imposed sanctions on the junta.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara were received by Junta leader Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya and other top junta figures.

Mr Akufo-Addo announced his arrival via a Facebook post, noting that they were in the country primarily to discuss the fate of deposed president Alpha Conde, who remains in detention since September 5 when special forces soldiers led by Doumbouya overthrew him.

"I am in Conakry, in my capacity as chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State of Ecowas, together with the president of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, to hold talks with the military leadership in Guinea, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, centering largely on the fate of President Alpha Conde, among others," he said.

The Ghanain president on Thursday chaired an extraordinary Ecowas leaders summit which resolved to impose sanctions on the leadership of the junta and their family members in response to the coup.

A communique issued at the end of the summit in Accra by the leaders also ordered the junta to release Conde demanded that elections are held and power transferred to a civilian government within six months.

Earlier reports indicated that Senegalese President Macky Sall was supposed to be part of the delegation. But he didn't show up.

Following their arrival, the two leaders met with Colonel Doumbouya at the airport before heading to the Sheraton Hotel in the city where they were expected to consult on their next move.

The visit of the heads of state was met with a sizable demonstration by supporters of the coup who lined up at the entrance of the airport with messages on placards praising the coup leaders while denouncing Ecowas for its condemnation of the coup.