Angola: President Joao Lourenço Honoured in Washington

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, will be honoured in Washington, the first stage of his visit to the United States of America (USA), for his involvement in environmental defence initiatives, it was learned today in the Angolan capital.

A note from the Press Office of the President of the Republic said that the Angolan statesman, who leaves Luanda Saturday (18), will also participate in the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

In the US capital, President Lourenço will participate Monday in the Annual Gala of the International Foundation for Conservation of the Environment (ICCF), at which he will deliver a speech in the presence of high-level political figures, both local and foreign, including the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, and numerous congressmen.

On the same day, he will take part in a round table on investments in Angola, an initiative of the United States-Angola Chamber of Commerce, where he will speak to American businesspeople and convey a message on business opportunities in Angola.

On the last day of his visit to Washington, the President will go to the Capitol for a meeting with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and visit the African-American History Museum, where he will meet descendants of slaves who left Angola more than 400 years ago and settled in the Virginia region, with relevant participation in the shaping of what is now known as the United States of America.

In New York, the Head of State will make his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, being the fifth speaker of the day, after the leaders of South Africa, Guyana, Botswana and Cuba.

In addition to participating in the annual general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of the Republic will meet with leaders of several countries present in New York.