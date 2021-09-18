Angola: State Minister Launches Water Rehabilitation Project in Menongue

Menongue — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, Friday launched the Akz 1.5 billion project for rehabilitation and expansion of water distribution system in Menongue, capital of Cuando Cubango.

The project will benefit over 50,000 new consumers.

The work, as part of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), will take ten months.

The project will be in two phases, the first of which will be refurbishment of the distribution grid in the old area, which covers neighbourhoods such as Azul, Cunha, Jubilei, Cambumbe, Bom Dia, Feira, São Pedro and Camaneiro, at a cost of 1.5 billion kwanzas, to be carried out by Prelundo, SA.

This first phase aims to consolidate the currently existing project, with production of 11,500 cubic metres per day, which is insufficient to serve the more than 350,000 inhabitants of the city of Menongue and outlying neighbourhoods.

The second batch is related to the adduction of the distribution network to benefit the Castilhos and Popular neighbourhoods, by the same company and for the same duration, at a cost of 1.9 billion kwanzas.