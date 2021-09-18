Angola: State Minister Launches Water Rehabilitation Project in Menongue

17 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, Friday launched the Akz 1.5 billion project for rehabilitation and expansion of water distribution system in Menongue, capital of Cuando Cubango.

The project will benefit over 50,000 new consumers.

The work, as part of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), will take ten months.

The project will be in two phases, the first of which will be refurbishment of the distribution grid in the old area, which covers neighbourhoods such as Azul, Cunha, Jubilei, Cambumbe, Bom Dia, Feira, São Pedro and Camaneiro, at a cost of 1.5 billion kwanzas, to be carried out by Prelundo, SA.

This first phase aims to consolidate the currently existing project, with production of 11,500 cubic metres per day, which is insufficient to serve the more than 350,000 inhabitants of the city of Menongue and outlying neighbourhoods.

The second batch is related to the adduction of the distribution network to benefit the Castilhos and Popular neighbourhoods, by the same company and for the same duration, at a cost of 1.9 billion kwanzas.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X