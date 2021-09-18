Angola Hopes to Capitalise On President Lourenço's Visit to Washington

Luanda — Economic and environmental issues will be capitalised during the working visit of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, to Washington, United States, in which he will be awarded with an International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) prize.

Speaking to ANGOP on Friday, the Angolan ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, said that the Angolan statesman, expected on Saturday in the American capital, will be honoured by his leadership and his involvement in issues related to the conservation of the environment.

He added that the event, held annually, will be attended by members of Congress, the Biden Administration, American businessmen and representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The ICCF is a non-partisan educational foundation based in Washington, whose mission is "to promote US leadership in international conservation through public and private partnerships and to develop the next generation of conservation leaders in the US Congress".

ANGOP reported that during the event a memorandum of understanding may be signed between the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment and "African Parks",

African Parks is an NGO founded in 2000 and based in Johannesburg, South Africa, and that manages national parks and protected areas throughout the African continent, in collaboration with governments and neighbouring communities.

Another memorandum of understanding will be signed with "Sun Africa," a clean energy company, during a business roundtable in which João Lourenço will present specific projects for US entrepreneurs to invest in Angola, ANGOP learned.

The US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, is due to attend the event, during which she will make a brief speech.

The Angolan ambassador said that João Lourenço will also meet with members of the US Chamber of Commerce and Industry and American companies, to convey the steps the Angolan government has been taking and the specific areas in which American entrepreneurs can invest and contribute to the diversification of the African country's economy.

Due to restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, only 11 companies have been selected to approach the Angolan president on issues related to investment in Angola, according to the diplomat.

He said that contacts were also planned in Congress with the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives, to establish dialogue, economic agreements, peaceful relations and trade partnerships.