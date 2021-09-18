Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 381 New Cases, 73 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola announced this Friday the record of 381 new cases, 7 deaths and the recovery of 73 patients.

According to the daily bulletin, 271 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 45 in Benguela, 18 in Huíla, 14 in Cabinda, 11 in Uíge, 8 in Namibe, 6 in Zaire, 3 in Cunene, 2 in Lunda Norte, 1 in Bengo, 1 in Moxico and 1 in Huambo.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 88 years, the list included 222 male and 159 female patients.

The deaths were registered in the provinces of Huíla, with 3, Namibe with 2, Luanda with 1 and Huambo with 1, respectively.

Among those recovered, 28 reside in Huila, 16 in Benguela, 11 in Namibe, 9 in Uige, 5 in Huambo, 3 in Moxico and 1 in Luanda.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories processed 3,179 samples.

302 patients are hospitalised in treatment centres, 225 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 2,823 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

Angola has 52,208 cases, of which 1,378 have died, 45,991 have recovered and 4,839 are active. Of those active, 33 critical, 40 severe, 154 moderate, 78 mild and 4,534 asymptomatic.