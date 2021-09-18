Tunisia Ranks 121 Out of 163 Countries With Low Climate Risks for Children (Ccri)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is among the countries with low climate risks for children. It is ranked 121 out of 163 countries in terms of the Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI) released in August 2021 by UNICEF as part of the report The Climate Crisis is a Child Rights Crisis.

The climate crisis is a child rights crisis presents the Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), which uses data to generate new global evidence on how many children are currently exposed to climate and environmental hazards, shocks and stresses.

A composite index, the CCRI brings together geographical data by analyzing 1.) exposure to climate and environmental hazards, shocks and stresses; and 2.) child vulnerability.

The CCRI helps understand and measure the likelihood of climate and environmental shocks or stresses leading to the erosion of development progress, the deepening of deprivation and/or humanitarian situations affecting children or vulnerable households and groups.

Globally, approximately 1 billion children (nearly half of the world's children) live in extremely high-risk countries, the report estimates.

the report finds approximately 1 billion children - nearly half the world's 2.2 billion children - live in one of the 33 countries classified as «extremely high-risk». These children face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education. The findings reflect the number of children impacted today - figures likely to get worse as the impacts of climate change accelerate.

The Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI) reveals that 240 million children are highly exposed to coastal flooding, 330 million children are highly exposed to riverine flooding, 400 million children are highly exposed to cyclones, 600 million children are highly exposed to vector borne diseases, 815 million children are highly exposed to lead pollution, 820 million children are highly exposed to heatwaves, 920 million children are highly exposed to water scarcity and 1 billion children are are highly exposed to exceedingly high levels of air pollution.

While nearly every child around the world is at risk from at least one of these climate and environmental hazards, the data reveal the worst affected countries face multiple and often overlapping shocks that threaten to erode development progress and deepen child deprivations.

An estimated 850 million children - 1 in 3 worldwide - live in areas where at least four of these climate and environmental shocks overlap. As many as 330 million children - 1 in 7 worldwide - live in areas affected by at least five major shocks.

UNICEF is calling on governments, businesses and relevant actors to increase investment in climate adaptation and resilience in key services for children. To protect children, communities and the most vulnerable from the worst impacts of the already changing climate, critical services must be adapted, including water, sanitation and hygiene systems, health and education services.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To avert the worst impacts of the climate crisis, comprehensive and urgent action is required. Countries must cut their emissions by at least 45% (compared to 2010 levels) by 2030 to keep warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Provide children with climate education and greens skills, critical for their adaptation to and preparation for the effects of climate change. Children and young people will face the full devastating consequences of the climate crisis and water insecurity, yet they are the least responsible. We have a duty to all young people and future generations.

Include young people in all national, regional and international climate negotiations and decisions, including at COP26. Children and young people must be included in all climate-related decision making.

Ensure the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is green, low-carbon and inclusive, so that the capacity of future generations to address and respond to the climate crisis is not compromised.