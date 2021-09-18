Ethiopia: Authority Revokes Licenses of 11 Private Schools

opinion

The Addis Ababa Education and Training Quality Professional Competence and Assessment Assurance Authority announced that it revoked the license and recognition of eight Kindergarten (KG) and three primary private schools for allegedly performing below the expected standard.

The General Manager of the Authority, Shewit Shanka, stated in a press briefing held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 that the Authority conducted an assessment and evaluation on 824 private schools before the commencement of the new academic calendar.

From the evaluated 824 schools, 723 schools that scored 75 points and above were able to secure their license and recognition certificate to teach, while it gave warnings to some 61 schools. 29 KGs, 28 Primary and four Secondary private schools were on the receiving end of the Authority's warning.

Shewit recalled that the authority had conducted a similar assessment before the commencement of last year's academic calendar and warned some 65 schools to improve their standards. She said 60 of them have improved their performances, managing to secure their license and recognition certificates. However, the remaining five schools have failed to comply with the basic standards of the teaching and learning process and hence, their license and recognition certificates have been revoked.

Since there are some illegal schools that offer teaching service without acquiring license and recognition certificate from the pertinent government body, Shewit called on parents to request for the license and recognition certificate awarded to schools before they enroll their children, and urged schools to post their license and recognition certificates in a visible location.

The schools that had their licenses revoked are: Super Kids KG, Endurance Addis KG, Elshaday Wereda 12 KG, Pison Wereda 9 KG, Rohobot KG, Vicas KG, Ememuz KG and Hamna Primary School in Bole Sub-City, Hunde Gudina Primary School and My fif KG in Nifas-Silk Lafto Sub-City and Adonay KG in Akaki Kality Sub-city.

Contributed by Temesgen Tegafaw