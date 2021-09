Young Africans SC have arrived in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, ready for their second leg encounter against hosts River United FC on Sunday.

According to the Club's spokesman Haji Manara, the Tanzanian giants are expected to warm up at

Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the venue which will be used to decide the the winner.

Dar es Salaam based club need to win more than two goals to progress in the next stage of CAF Champions League after lost 1-0 to the Nigerian outfits, last weekend.