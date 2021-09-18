North Africa: Necessity of Continued Coordination, Consultation With Algeria On Libya, Region Issues

17 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council Moussa al-Kouni insisted Thursday on the necessity of "continued coordination and consultation with Algeria" on all the issues relating to Libya and the Region.

In a statement to the press following an audience granted to him by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Al-Kouni underlined the importance of Algeria, "the big brother in the region and the country with which we have to hold continued consultation and coordination concerning all the issues relating to Libya and the region, at the African, Maghreb and Mediterranean levels."

In this respect, he said that his visit to Algeria aims to "consult and examine with President Tebboune the different issues of common interest, starting with the borders and the neighboring countries, notably the countries of the South like Chad, Niger and Sudan and the modes of cooperation with these countries in order to achieve the common border security."

"We also broached the issue of the coordination of policies related to the communication with the different meetings concerning Libya with the participation of Algeria," he added, pointing out that there is a "total consensus" with the President of the Republic who promised us the resumption of flights between Tripoli and Algiers and the reopening of the Consulate in Sabha," in addition to "the border crossings of Ghadames et Ghat" to transport goods between the two countries."

According to the official, the urgent need to organize Libyan elections on time and the results of the Berlin Congress process were also broached during this meeting.

Al-Kouni said that these moves are "very important" for the two peoples for the "economic integration and the social communication," adding that the situation in Tunisia and the importance of its stability were also broached.

The meeting was held in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra and Principal Private Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic Noureddine Bardad Daidj.

