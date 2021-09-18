Eritrea: National Cycling Team Will Participate in the 2021 UCI World Road Championship

The Eritrean National Cycling Team will participate in the 2021 UCI World Road Championship that will take in Belgium from 19 to 26 September.

Speaking at the sending-off ceremony held today, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, expressed the expectation that the athletes demonstrate strong competitiveness on the international stage and register commendable success.

Mr. Samson Solomon, coach of the National Team, on his part said that the team has been making extensive preparations for the competition and expressed conviction that the team will register the expected result and preserve the competitiveness the national team under 23 has registered in the past.

The 12 member National Team comprises athletes Merhawi Kudus, Natnael Berhane, Metkel Eyob, Dawit Yemane, Biniam Ghirmay, Natnael Tesfatsion, Henok Mulubrhan, Petros Mengis, and Efrem Gebrehiwet will participate in the under 23 elite while athletes Desiet Kidane, Bisirat Gewbremeskel, and Adiam Tesfa'alem will participate in the women category.