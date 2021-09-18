Mozambique: Covid-19 - Improvements in Key Indicators

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Thursday reported significant improvements in some of the key indicators for the Covid-19 pandemic, including the positivity rate, the number of hospitalisations and the number of active cases.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) on Thursday was 6.5 per cent. This was the lowest rate since the 4.9 per cent recorded on 14 June.

The positivity rates earlier this week were 7.8 per cent on Wednesday, 10.8 per cent on Tuesday, 7.4 per cent on Monday, 10.2 per cent on Sunday, and 7.9 per cent on Saturday.

According to the Ministry's Thursday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 884,640 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 2,036 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,903 of the tests yielded negative results, while 133 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 149,804.

Of the new cases identified on Thursday, 73 were women or girls and 60 were men or boys. Ten were children under the age of 15, and 13 were over 65 years old.

As has been consistently the case this month, the majority of the positive cases came from northern Mozambique. 78.9 per cent of the new cases were from the four provinces north of the Zambezia - 48 from Niassa, 29 from Cabo Delgado, 23 from Nampula and five from Zambezia.

Just 21.1 per cent of the cases were from the seven southern and central provinces - 14 from Maputo city, eight from Inhambane, two from Manica, two from Gaza, one from Tete, one from Maputo province, and none at all from Sofala.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were all in the north - Niassa (21.1 per cent), Nampula (15.9 per cent) and Cabo Delgado (10.1 per cent). Apart from Sofala, which had no positive cases, the lowest positivity rates were reported from Maputo province (1.2 per cent), and Manica (1.4 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (seven in Maputo, four in Nampula, three in Niassa and one in Zambezia), while five new patients were admitted (two in Cabo Delgado, and one each in Niassa, Zambezia and Maputo).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 59 on Wednesday to 47 on Thursday. 16 of these patients (35.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were 12 patients in Nampula, six in Niassa, four in Cabo Delgado, two each in Zambezia, Manica and Inhambane, and one in Tete. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Sofala or Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release reported four Covid-19 deaths. These victims were three women and one man, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged between 54 and 83. Three of the deaths occurred in Maputo and one in Niassa. They bring the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,902.

Over the previous 24 hours, 2,106 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (1,288 in Maputo city, 566 in Nampula, 227 in Niassa, and 25 in Sofala). The total number of recoveries now stands at 144,875, or 96.7 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell sharply from 5,000 on Wednesday to 3,023 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 813 (26.9 per cent of the total), Cabo Delgado, 623; Nampula, 592; Maputo province, 400; Niassa, 161; Zambezia, 160; Inhambane 125; Gaza, 109; Manica, 26; and Tete, 14. There were no active cases in Sofala.