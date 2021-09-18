Tunisia: Covid-19 - 4,170 Inmates Vaccinated So Far

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in jails allowed to inoculate 4,170 inmates, that is 43.95% of the overall prison population wishing to get vaccinated, data provided by the General Committee of Prisons and Rehabilitation show.

The process was set in motion last April 16, in coordination with local health directorates.

Mobile vaccination campaigns will be scheduled over the next days for prisoners, in coordination with the Ditectorate General of Military Health. They will receive Janssen single-dose vaccine.

