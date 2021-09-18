Tunisia: Covid-19 - Midoun Local Hospital Receives Mobile Vaccination Unit

Tunis/Tunisia — The Local Hospital of Midoun (Governorate of Medenine), on Friday, received a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit from the city council, as part of a cooperation programme between the German Agency for Technical Cooperation (GIZ) and 6 Tunisian municipalities.

«This unit is a major achievement, and backs up the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the region", Mayor of Midoun Lassaad Hajjam said at the reception ceremony.

The goal is to offer this service to as many citizens as possible, especially in remote areas, he pointed out.

Director of Midoun Hospital Fatma Sdiri welcomed this initiative, saying it would consolidate the anti-COVID-19 efforts.