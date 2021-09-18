Tunisia: Kais Saied - Travel Ban Applies Only to People Wanted or Those Subject of Arrest or Detention Warrants

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied has ordered acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui to make sure the "travel ban applies only to those who are subject of arrest or detention warrants, the Presidency said in a statement Friday.

President Said stressed in this context the need to act in full compliance with the law, to preserve people's dignity and take into account the commitments of travelers abroad.

"Reports of mistreatment are purely unfounded. It was not enough for them to spread slander from here, they want to do it elsewhere too," reads the statement, which does not give any details about them.

Quoted in the statement, the President of the Republic expressed his thanks to police and customs officers working at land, sea and air border crossings, for "their efforts to prevent people wanted or subject to enforceable judgments to evade justice.