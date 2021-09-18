Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Reports One Death and 185 More Infections

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The goverorate of Sidi Bouzid has recorded one more death of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 864 since the spread of the pandemic in the region, Deputy-Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP Friday.

85 more infections have also been registered in the region where the number of positive cases has reached 28,696 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

164 COVID patients have recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 28,233 in the region, the same source said.

