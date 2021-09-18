Kenya: Vihiga Queens Chase Double As FKF Women Cup Resumes

Football Kenya Federation Women Cup returns this weekend after seven months break which was occasioned by coronavirus pandemic and congested Women Premier League fixtures.

Eight teams will be taking part in the quarter-finals with Sh1 million at stake for the winners.

On Saturday, Mumias-based Wadadia which competes in FKF Women Premier League Zone "B" will host neighbours Kisumu Starlets at Mumias Complex Stadium.

On Sunday, Bunyore Starlets fresh from being promoted to the WPL host Cecafa champions Vihiga Queens at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda.

Last season's WPL finalists Gaspo Women host fellow Zone "A" side Kayole Starlets while Ulinzi Starlets will wrap up the weekend's quarter-final clashes against Zetech Sparks; both matches being staged at Ruaraka grounds.

FKF Women Cup didn't resume on May 20 after the government lifted the suspension of sporting activities which had been effected on March 27.

The federation had an agreement with the participating teams that the Cup matches would resume after the league and regional Caf Champions League qualifiers.

The Rounds of 32 and 16 matches had been completed by March with eight teams proceeding to the quarters.

Fresh from Cecafa glory, Vihiga Queens coach Boniface Nyamunyamu said they will not only be fighting for a win against Bunyore Starlets but the bragging rights in the Vihiga Derby.

"We have experienced players who have done well in the league and Cecafa but Bunyore Starlets is also a good team. Their hard work has earned them promotion considering only one slot was at stake in Division One Zone B," said Nyamunyamu.

"This is a derby and because it is the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides, it will illicit a lot of rivalry and that is why we have to begin on a winning note," he added.

To seal a spot in the topflight league, Bunyore beat Solasa Stima Queens 3-1 in their second last match of FKF Division One Zone "B" 2020/21 season.

Wadadia coach Rashid Sumba is also optimistic of a positive result against perennial rivals Kisumu Starlets on Saturday.

However, Sumba is worried that most of his players are still unfit as they were enjoying their off season break before being summoned to prepare for the FKF Cup quarters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are not fully fit but at least my players have started picking up as we now fully embark on our preseason training. I'm optimistic we shall win and make it to the semis so that we can continue working on our fitness ahead of the new season," Sumba told Nation Sport.

The winner of the Kisumu Starlets/ Wadadia clash will meet either Ulinzi Starlets or Zetech Sparks in the semis.

Vihiga Queens v Bunyore Starlets winner will play Gaspo or Kayole Starlets in the semi-finals.

Fixtures

Saturday

Wadadia v Kisumu Starlets, Mumias Complex 2pm

Sunday

Bunyore Starlets v Vihiga Queens, Mumboha Grounds, 2pm

Gaspo v Kayole Starlets, Ruaraka Grounds, 2.15pm

Ulinzi Starlets v Zetech Sparks, Ruaraka Grounds, 12pm