North Africa: Médenine - Ras Jedir Border Crossing Reopens

Tunis/Tunisia — Ras Jedir border crossing, Médenine, re-opened Friday after a two-month shutdown over the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Tunisia and Libya.

This follows an agreement to put a health protocol in place in border crossings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Travellers need to submit a negative PCR test and a vaccination certificate to move freely in Tunisia.

Unvaccinated travellers or those who received one dose have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine, in addition to presenting a negative PCR test.

A four-member health team was deployed to monitor the implementation of the health protocol and perform tests at random, Local Health Director Jameleddine Hamdi said.

This team will be beefed up according to passenger flows, he added.