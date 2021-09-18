North Africa: Médenine - Ras Jedir Border Crossing Reopens

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ras Jedir border crossing, Médenine, re-opened Friday after a two-month shutdown over the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Tunisia and Libya.

This follows an agreement to put a health protocol in place in border crossings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Travellers need to submit a negative PCR test and a vaccination certificate to move freely in Tunisia.

Unvaccinated travellers or those who received one dose have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine, in addition to presenting a negative PCR test.

A four-member health team was deployed to monitor the implementation of the health protocol and perform tests at random, Local Health Director Jameleddine Hamdi said.

This team will be beefed up according to passenger flows, he added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X