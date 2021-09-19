Algeria: Angolan Head of State Mourns Ex-Algerian President Bouteflika

Washington — Angolan president João Lourenço expressed Saturday "deep dismay" at the death on Friday of the former President of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, victim of illness.

João Lourenço commiserated with the president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stating that Bouteflika's death leaves a burden of sadness within Algerian society.

He described the former statesman, who died at 84, as a "remarkable figure in the anti-colonial liberation struggle of this Mahgrebian territory".

According to Angolan statesman, the late president will be remembered, above all, by the fighters of his generation for his bravery and courage, qualities that allowed him to perform, in the post-Independence period, relevant functions in the institutions of the State of Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria.

"I express my deep condolences to the Government, the People and the bereaved family, convinced that the legacy of Abdelaziz Bouteflika will continue to inspire generations of patriots in the Algerian nation", reads the note of condolences that has reached ANGOP.

Bouteflika fought for Algerian independence in the 1950s and 1960s and ruled the country for 20 years, until his resignation in 2019.

First elected in 1999, Bouteflika was re-elected in 2004, 2009 and 2014.