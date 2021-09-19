Algeria: Angolan Head of State Mourns Ex-Algerian President Bouteflika

18 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Washington — Angolan president João Lourenço expressed Saturday "deep dismay" at the death on Friday of the former President of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, victim of illness.

João Lourenço commiserated with the president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stating that Bouteflika's death leaves a burden of sadness within Algerian society.

He described the former statesman, who died at 84, as a "remarkable figure in the anti-colonial liberation struggle of this Mahgrebian territory".

According to Angolan statesman, the late president will be remembered, above all, by the fighters of his generation for his bravery and courage, qualities that allowed him to perform, in the post-Independence period, relevant functions in the institutions of the State of Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria.

"I express my deep condolences to the Government, the People and the bereaved family, convinced that the legacy of Abdelaziz Bouteflika will continue to inspire generations of patriots in the Algerian nation", reads the note of condolences that has reached ANGOP.

Bouteflika fought for Algerian independence in the 1950s and 1960s and ruled the country for 20 years, until his resignation in 2019.

First elected in 1999, Bouteflika was re-elected in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X