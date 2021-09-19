Angolan President Arrives in Washington

Washington — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Saturday afternoon in Washington, United States, where he will be honoured Monday for his involvement in initiatives to protect the environment.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Angolan statesman was received at Washington Dulles International Airport by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, the Angolan ambassador to the US, Joaquim do Espítio Santo, and by senior officials from his office

Washington is the first stage of João Lourenço's visit to the United States, which will culminate in New York on Wednesday to attend the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Visiting programme includes the participation in the Annual Gala of the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) on Monday, during which he will be awarded with the prize of this organisation.

João Lourenço is expected to address the event at the presence of several political personalities, local and foreign, as well as congressmen.

On the same day, he will take part in a round table on investments in Angola, sponsored by the United States-Angola Chamber of Commerce. João Lourenço will speak to American businesspeople and convey a message on business opportunities in Angola.

On the last day of his visit to Washington, the President will go to the Capitol to meet with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and visit the African-American History Museum, where he will meet descendants of slaves who left Angola more than 400 years ago and settled in the Virginia region, with relevant participation in the shaping of what is now known as the United States of America.

Afro-descendants played a relevant role in the formation of the United States of America.

The statesman will grant interview to "The Washington Post" paper, which is founded in December 1877, the largest circulation daily published in the US capital and the second largest in the country, after the "New York Times".

In addition to the minister of Foreign Affairs and the ambassador to the US, the presidential delegation comprises minister of Finance Vera Daves, Economy and Planning Mário Caetano João, and Energy and Water João Baptista Borges.

Also integrating the delegation the Secretary of State for the Environment Paula Cristina Coelho, the governor of National Bank of Angola José de Lima Massano, and the CEO of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) António Henriques Silva.

In New York, the Angolan Head of State will deliver his speech on the world political-diplomatic platform. He will be the fifth speaker on the 23rd of this month.