Ethiopia: Nation Foresees World Tourism Day Revitalize Sector

Sidama State hosts grand event

ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MoCT) said the World Tourism Day that would be marked shortly is of paramount importance in introducing new tourist attraction sites and reviving the industry which was hard-hit by COVID-19.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, MoCT Communication Director Alemayehu Getachew stated that marking Tourism Day in Ethiopia would enhance the sector's economic contribution and generate sizable foreign exchange. The event would also create understanding and closeness among people from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, he said.

As to Alemayehu, the day would help to revitalize the tourism sector which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. Also, the grand event is expected to provide an opportunity to address the skill gap witnessed in the tourism industry, repair endangered heritages and build strong bonds with the community.

World Tourism Day would be celebrated for 42nd and 34th times at the global level and in Ethiopia respectively. The newly-established Sidama State was chosen to host this year's World Tourism Day.

Ethiopian Culture and Tourism Journalists Association President Henok Seyoum said for his part that the selection of Hawassa, capital of the newly-formed Sidama State makes this year's World Tourism Day unique. Unlike the past years, the 2021 Tourism Day gives due emphasis to nurture grass root tourism activities and provide training for service providers.

As to him, the tourism revival witnessed in Hawassa after COVID-19 impact has to be replicated to other places across the nation.

"In addition to reviving the tourism sector, which was hard-hit by COVID-19, the Tourism Day can positively contribute to the overall economy."

This year's World Tourism Day is going to be held under the motto 'Tourism for Inclusive Development,' denoting the focus is making the industry accessible to all actors and fostering its development, Henok said.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

ETHIOPIAN HERALD 19 SEPTEMBER 2021