Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Launches 4g LTE Advanced Service in West Region

NEKEMTE- The state-owned operator ethiotelecom launched yesterday 4G LTE Advanced Service in its West Region in cities such as Nekemte, Shambu, Bako, Dembidolo and Gimbi.

In her remark at the launching ceremony held in Nekemte town of Oromia State, ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said that the reliability and high-speed features of the 4G LTE Advanced Service will enhance experiences of the 256, 000 customers in the region. The 4G LTE Advanced service is 14 times faster than 3G and 4 times better than 4G network.

Noting the 4G advanced service is 14 times faster than 3G and 4 times better than 4G network, Frehiwot stated that the internet service advancement contributes to modernize economic activities coupled with to ease transactions and enhance financial inclusion.

"This digital service that has been limited in the capital Addis Ababa is now expanded to the whole country and this is one of the many digital expansions our company is undertaking."

She also presented the progress of the recently-launched mobile money service 'telebirr'. Currently telebirr's customer base hits over 9.5 million and the operator handled close to one billion Birr transaction via the new service. Whilst eight commercial banks are integrated with telebirr, over 26,000 agents and more than 4,000 merchants employed the system.

"To remember its 127 years of service, ethio telecom chooses the code *127# for telebirr registration."

The CEO further highlighted that the company has come up with plenty of customer-friendly services including enabling subscribers to choose their daily or monthly voice and data packages apart from the provided alternatives.

It was indicated during the occasion that ethio telecom stood 28th from 778 operators in the world and 2nd in Africa after MTN.

In line with discharging corporate social responsibility, ethio telecom planned to provide 600,000 exercise books for 50,000 students of low-income communities across the country except Addis Ababa, Frehiwot remarked.

DANIEL ALEMAYEHU

ETHIOPIAN HERALD 19 SEPTEMBER 2021