Tanzania: Samia Pushes for Value Added Cashews

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed cashew nut growers to add value to the crop in order to fetch more money from the booming global demand.

The president said that, farmers capable of processing the cash crop before selling should do so as it adds value to their cashew nuts.

President Samia made the statement through her greetings conveyed by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General Daniel Chongolo to cashew farmers in Mtwara Region.

Mr Chongolo accompanied by the members of CCM National Secretariat is on a two day official tour in Mtwara region to inspect implementation of the ruling party's manifesto as well as reviewing the party's strength at the grassroots level.

"President Samia has directed all cashew nut to be harvested in the Southern Zone regions to be transported through Mtwara Port, but she also directed me to tell farmers who are capable of processing their produces before selling to do so to add value ," he said.

Mr Chongolo said that cashew farmers were not barred from processing their harvests provided they are capable of doing so.

"The President has insisted that no farmer is prevented from processing their cashews provided he or she is capable of doing so in order to add value for better earnings," he said.

On the other hand, Mr Chongolo cautioned the farmers against selling their cashew nuts through illegal routes and instead use official cashew nut auctions set to be opened next month.

"In the past years you (cashew nut growers) used to sell your produce to smugglers because they used to give you farming inputs in exchange of your harvests but now you are getting the inputs free from the government, do not sell your harvest dishonestly and instead use official system," said Mr Chongolo.

He said President Samia provided 60bn/- to purchase cashew farming inputs including Sulphur as incentives provided to farmers in cashew based regions to help farmers improve production.

Mr Chongolo said the government would continue providing the inputs every year to farmers to increase production of cashews.