Kenya: Nakuru Doctor Arrested for Killing His 2 Children With Insulin Overdose

Nakuru — A medical doctor was arrested in Nakuru County on Saturday for allegedly killing his two children by injecting them with an insulin overdose.

Authorities said the doctor then attempted to commit suicide before he was arrested.

"The police are following that case but we are suspecting he must have been depressed. We will provide more details when the officers conclude the investigation. He killed his two children," said Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya.

The doctor who attempted to kill himself with the same insulin was rescued and taken to the hospital under tight security.

Bodies of the two minors aged 3 and 5 were taken to Nakuru Municipal mortuary awaiting a postmortem as part of the investigation.

While such case where a doctor kills his children or people known to him are rare in Kenya, suicides have been on the increase in what experts attribute to stress, including those linked to the COVID-19 pandemic economic effects.