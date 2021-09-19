Nigeria: 41 Percent of Nigerians Living With HIV - Report

19 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Cynthia Alo

A report has revealed that about 41 percent of persons from Lagos, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Oyo and Kano states in Nigeria are now living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV.

This is even as Nigeria is reportedly the country with the second largest number of persons living with the infection totaling 1.9 million according to the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by the Hacey Health Initiative, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund Youth Participatory Platform, UNFPA YPP, it was gathered that over 100,000 youths were empowered in four states in the southwest region through the "Beyond Treatment for Us" (BT4U) Project.

The BT4U project aims to raise awareness, train, and grant young people access to available sexual and reproductive health, HIV and AIDS services.

The statement further explained that globally, HIV/AIDS is a leading cause of mortality among young people and according to UNAIDS, adding that in 2020, 37.7 million people were living with HIV, "and of these people, 36.0 million are adults, while 1.7 million are children between ages 0-14 years."

The Coordinator at UNFPA/YPP, George Adjete, said: "Apart from reaching over 100,000 people through social media, the project provided Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and HIV/AIDS counselling services to 100 young people. In addition, BT4U trained over 300 adolescents on menstrual hygiene.

"The project also provided 63 young people with free HIV testing services."Fifty young people trained on evidence-based SRH policy advocacy, 100,591 young people reached with information and support via social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)."

The project was initiated in July 2021 in response to the new political declaration on AIDS 2021 and the emergence of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X