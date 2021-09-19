Zimbabwe: Musonda Rallies Lady Chevrons Ahead of Namibia Final

LADY Chevrons skipper Mary-Anne Musonda is targeting a solid batting display from her charges when Zimbabwe take on rivals Namibia in the all-important 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier final at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone today.

Zimbabwe overcame a nervy start with the bat to book their place in the final after beating Uganda women by 14 runs in a hard-fought semifinal encounter Friday and will be strong favourites to get the job done against the Namibians in the final.

Musonda hopes the top four batters will be able to deliver better performance with the bat again when they meet the Namibians, with a place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2022 on the line.

"I think it's important to just trust our processes upfront and apply ourselves in every moment of the game. (The biggest) take away from today is to bat and to bat positively especially from the top four guys," Musonda said.

In the semi-finals, Zimbabwe needed a strong finish with the bat after they slumped to 44 for five in 13 overs before but the Player of the Match, Precious Marange gave the Lady Chevrons a fighting chance with her brave knock.

The multitalented Marange, who also plays for the national rugby team played an impressive career-best batting performance of 40 runs off 25 balls, which included three sixes and three boundaries.

She shared a crucial partnership with Tshuma 22 (from 21 balls) as the lower middle order gave Zimbabwe bowlers something to defend.

During Uganda's run-chase, Esther Mbofana picked up three wickets to make sure that Zimbabwe won by 14 runs.

The semifinal win meant the Adam Chifo coached side booked a date with Namibia, who were pushed all the way by a competitive Tanzania side.

A win for the Lady Chevrons will see them booking a place to the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier whose hosts are yet to be announced.

The tournament will serve as the final qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournament with the top two teams progressing to the tournament proper to be hosted by South Africa.