Africa: Volleyball - Rwanda Bows to Pressure, Continues 2021 African Nations Championship

Unsplash
volleyball net
19 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Rwanda Government on Sunday bowed to pressure from Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) and promised to conclude the 2021 African Women's Senior Nations Championship.

Rwanda Ministry of Sports decided to take over the administration of the ongoing African Volleyball Championship which will be completed today without the participation of Rwanda's team following an allegation against Rwanda Volleyball Federation.

The 2021 Women's African Nations Championship resumes after the efforts done by CAVB officials and President, Bouchra Hajij with Rwanda Government after weighing the repercussions of withdrawal.

In a statement released by African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), the Championship will be done according to the final standings at Day 4 when the competition stopped.

In the first semifinals match, Morocco will take on Kenya by 10am while Nigeria battles Cameroon by 12pm at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

The third place match is scheduled to take place by 6pm, while the finals will hold by 8pm at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

Nigeria had broken a 16-year semi-final jinx following their progress to the semifinals of the 2021 African Seniors Nations Championship in Rwanda on Friday.

Recall that Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) suspended the Rwanda Volleyball team, having fielded four ineligible players.

Semifinals fixtures:

Morocco v Kenya (10am)

Nigeria v Cameroon (12pm)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X