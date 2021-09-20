Nigeria: 26 Nigerian Security Officials, 11 Others Killed By Armed Non-State Actors in Two Weeks

Of the 26 security officials, 13 were soldiers and five were police officers.

At least 26 security officials including soldiers and police officers were killed by armed non-state actors across Nigeria in the past two weeks. At least 11 civilians including traditional rulers and clerics were also killed in separate attacks.

The figures collated in this report were compiled from media reports of such killings across the country; therefore, any killings not reported in the media are not included.

Of the 26 security officials, 13 were soldiers and five were police officers while the others belonged to other paramilitary and security agencies including the NSCDC and the correctional service.

The figures for the two weeks in view (September 5 to 18) signify an increase in the figures compared to the previous week where only six killings by non-state actors were reported in the media across the country.

The causes of the killings vary and include terrorist attacks, banditry, attacks by separatists, communal clashes and ethnoreligious crises.

Below are the killings that occurred across the country in the last two weeks as compiled from media reports.

South-south

Also, the police in Bayelsa State, on September 5, confirmed that a police sergeant and an officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were shot dead by gunmen in Yenagoa.

Three officers of the Delta State Police Command were also shot dead on September 8 with their corpses set on fire. The officers attached to Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters were killed at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

South-east

A former traditional ruler in Anambra State was shot dead on September 14. The slain chief, identified as Alexander Edozieuno, was the traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tragedy struck in Imo State on September 14 after hoodlums murdered an Anglican priest, Emeka Merenu. The victim, until his death, was the priest-in-charge of St Andrew's Anglican church, Ihitte-Ukwa in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

There was panic in Imo State on September 16 after news broke that fleeing gunmen suspected to be assailants had killed a lawyer, Darlington Odume. The deceased popularly known as Omekagu, was shot at a supermarket at Amaifeke in Orlu, in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state. The motive of the killers has yet to be ascertained but Imo is one of the states with a heavy presence of members of the ESN, the military wing of the outlawed separatist group, IPOB. About two dozen police officers have been killed by suspected ESN members in the state this year.

North-west

Also, bandits on September 8 killed an anti-riot policeman and kidnapped 23 persons during an attack on Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita in Juji area, all in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State. They also killed five members of vigilante in an ambush attack in Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway while a member of the group survived the attack with a bullet wound.

Armed bandits on September 12 attacked a military base in Zamfara State, leaving at least a dozen security personnel dead. Those familiar with the incident confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that at least 12 personnel were confirmed dead while three were wounded in the attack on the Forward Operating Base in Mutumji, Dansadau Local Government of Zamfara State.

Also, the Kaduna State Government on September 13 confirmed the killing of a reverend father, Silas Ali, of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Also, gunmen on September 17 killed Abubakar Abdullahi, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders' Association of Nigeria in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

North-central

Four persons were on September 6 killed in a fresh attack in Plateau State. The victims, who are all male, were killed by suspected herdsmen at Renwienku village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

An official of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) whose name was given as Chukwu Odiahu was on September 8 stoned to death by yet to be identified persons in Okene, Kogi State. Sources told Daily Trust that the deceased, who worked at the engineering department of the broadcast station in Okene, was killed after he closed from work.

Armed men on September 13 attacked a prison facility in Kabba, Kogi State, killing two officials and freeing many inmates.