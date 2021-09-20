Nigeria: Bandits Free 10 More Abducted Students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna

19 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The bandits had in the early hour of July 5 invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.

Another batch of 10 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, have been freed by their abductors, bringing the number of those released to 100.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Kaduna, adding that the students were freed on Saturday evening.

"We are praying that the bandits will release the 21 remaining students soon," he said.

The criminals had since then been releasing the students in batches. There are speculations that the release of each batch is usually preceded by payment of ransom.

It however remains unclear whether it relaxed that policy in this case. Muyiwa Adekeye, the spokesperson for Governor Nasir El-Rufai, could not be reached Sunday morning to comment for this story.

When contacted, the Kaduna state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the release of the 10 students.

