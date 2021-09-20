Africa: Time Magazine Top 100 - Angelique Kidjo Cements Status As Mama Africa

Indeed greatness has no hiding place. African music ambassador, Angelique Kidjo has earned her place in the sand of time showing youths from Africa that possibilities still abound in the continent.

The Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist was named by Time Magazine to be among 100 World Most Influential People.

Only five Africans made the list as the Grammy award winner was listed along with Director-General of World Trade Organization

(WTO), Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, a feat not to be underrated.

Senegalese academic, musician and writer of novels and cultural essays, Felwine Sarr was the other African creative in the list.

Indeed the sixty-one year old Angelique Kidjo has used a music as a weapon of advocacy.

This year, she released an album titled 'Mother Nature' featuring thirteen different artistes including young artistes like Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi.

Kidjo has shared her platform with the younger generation of artistes worldwide. She encouraged the 'African Giant' - Burna Boy when he lost the 2019 Grammy Award to her dedicating the award to him and the younger generation of African artiste who are making her proud.

American Singer, Alicia Keys who commended her in TIME magazine said,

"It felt so magical and natural to witness Angelique Kidjo in her element. This is a gift.

When we were collaborating on a song for her latest album, Mother Nature, she taught me how to dance to African music. Her ability to blend cultures, creating a soulful sound that is out of this world, make working with her and listening to her so special. Angelique Kidjo electrifies people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Entertainment Benin By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's meaningful for someone like Angelique Kidjo to say to a younger artiste "I love you and you are amazing. Here is an opportunity for everyone to hear you."

Nigerian singer and proteges, Yemi Alade was one of her instagram followers to celebrate her. She said, "You truly are! Mother Nature. "

In 2020, Angelique Kidjo was named by the BBC among 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

According to the BBC, "the four-time Grammy Award-winner has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.

"After exploring the roads of Africa's diaspora in her take on the Talking Heads album Remain in Light, the French-Beninese singer is now investigating the African roots of celebrated icon Celia Cruz, the Cuban-born Queen of Salsa

"Angelique also advocates on behalf of children as a Unicef ambassador, and through her own charitable foundation, Batonga, which supports the education of young girls in Africa."

On September 25, the charming singer grace an event called Global Citizen live stage bringing attention to crucial issues in global environment. Angelique Kidjo is a lesson in humility, hunger to outdo herself and pass on a legacy of sisterhood to the younger generation.