Nigeria: How I Spent Over N6million Treating Covid-19 - Pete Edochie's Son

19 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"COVID costs a fortune and I know a guy whose treatment cost N17m. When I fell sick weeks ago, I thought I had malaria, so I spent the first couple of weeks treating malaria".

Uche, one of the sons of the veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has said that he spent over N6m to treat COVID-19 virus at an isolation treatment facility in Gbagada in Lagos.

The Nigerian Postwar and Contemporary painter shared details of his treatment and eventual recovery on his official Instagram page on Saturday and Sunday.

Uche said the cost per day was N350,000 and added that he was at the facility for twelve days before he was moved to First Cardiology Centre in Ikoyi for lung and heart rehabilitation.

He said: "COVID costs a fortune and I know a guy whose treatment cost N17m. When I fell sick weeks ago, I thought I had malaria, so I spent the first couple of weeks treating malaria.

"By the time I realised this could be something else, it was too late and I was rushed to the hospital with eighty percent of my lungs damaged.I couldn't eat or breathe and I was on oxygen for weeks; I could not walk either, including having severe chest pains. It felt like I was dying and waking up over and over again, I have never seen anything like this," Uche said.

Gratitude

The actor's son said it was the first time in his life that he had no control over anything.

"I felt like I was on a boat drifting away in the still of the night rudderless.

"The days that followed passed by slowly and everything was a blur and I remember lying in the hospital floating endlessly like a feather in an abyss of nothing. The days turned to weeks and my recovery was going well. I am fully cured of COVID now and I am able to walk a little," he said.

He added that his lungs would take months to heal completely, but he is currently on oxygen and other medications.

He also urged the government to invest in affordable treatments, to prevent more people from dying of the virus, while lamenting that in spite of the lockdown, wearing of nose masks, and vaccines, the virus was still spreading.

"Even those vaccinated are still catching it, but thank God I am back home," he said. He thanked his family members and healthcare workers for their incredible support, saying, "In all these people, I saw the face of God and I will never forget.

