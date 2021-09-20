Nigeria: Yousef, Saskay Evicted From Big Brother House

19 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

Two housemates have been evicted from the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija House.

They are Yusuf Adam, better known as Yousef, and Tsakute Jonah, known as Saskay.

Although five housemates were nominated for possible eviction last week, the duo did not survive another week in the house.

Those who escaped being evicted are Angel, Emmanuel and Cross.

Although Nini was nominated last week, she exercised her Veto by replacing herself with Cross.

Evicted housemate, Saskay, made the headlines last week when she said she felt like a widow over the exit of JayPaul, an evicted housemate from the show.

JayPaul was evicted alongside Jackie after spending seven weeks on the show.

In a chat with another housemate, Saskay had said she was finding it difficult to cope with his exit.

"I know that it's obviously sad that JayPaul left today. For many reasons, JayPaul is such a sweet and amazing young guy. He is fun and I don't think he has any issues with anybody," she had said.

With her eviction, Saskay now has unlimited access to JayPaul.

The winner of the show, which ends in October, will get a total of N90 million grand prize, according to the organisers.

