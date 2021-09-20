South Africa: Top 10 Contestant Ithana Withdraws - Idols SA

Idols SA Top 10 finalist, Ithana has withdrawn from the competition due to medical reasons.
The 22-year-old will not participate in the highly anticipated battle of the DJs performances this evening. (19 Sep 2021)
“As M-net, we wish her a speedy recovery. It is unfortunate that she cannot continue in the competition but her health is of paramount importance. I know that this would not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens," said Local Channels Entertainment Director, Nomsa Philiso.