South Africa: Top 10 Contestant Ithana Withdraws - Idols SA

Idols SA Top 10 finalist, Ithana has withdrawn from the competition due to medical reasons.
20 September 2021
Idols SA Top 10 finalist, Ithana has withdrawn from the competition due to medical reasons.

The 22-year-old will not participate in the highly anticipated battle of the DJs performances this evening. (19 Sep 2021)

“As M-net, we wish her a speedy recovery. It is unfortunate that she cannot continue in the competition but her health is of paramount importance. I know that this would not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens," said Local Channels Entertainment Director, Nomsa Philiso.

 

