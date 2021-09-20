East Africa: Somalia Blasts Djibouti Over 'Unlawful Detention' of National Security Adviser

A map showing the location of Somalia (orange) and Djibouti (green).
17 September 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Kahiye

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's government has condemned what it calls the unlawful detention of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's national security adviser.

Somali government spokesman Abdirashid Hashi in a tweet Friday said Fahad Yasin was detained at Djibouti airport.

Yasin was flying from Turkey to Mogadishu with a stop in Djibouti.

Government spokesman Hashi tweeted such acts will not help to strengthen ties between Somalia and Djibouti.

Djibouti's Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Dawaleh tweeted a response to the communication director's accusation.

Dawaleh asked him to "refrain from any inappropriate and baseless statements."

Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mohamed Yusuf added, "There are fake news released in social media trying to create confusion and drag Djibouti into Somalia internal challenges and crisis. We will continue to stand by our brothers and sisters in Somalia but never interfere in their internal affairs."

Yasin, who is the former head of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency, is at the center of a power struggle between Somalia's president and prime minister.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble suspended Yasin over the disappearance of a female cybersecurity spy, who the agency says was killed by al-Shabab militants.

Her family believes Somalia's spy agency was responsible for her disappearance.

Yasin was due to attend a national security meeting on Saturday to discuss the controversial case.

The case has Farmajo and Roble in a stand-off that threatens the country's elections and security gains.

Farmajo on Thursday issued a suspension of Roble's executive powers, which the prime minister promptly rejected.

