Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Embraces UNSC Calls for AU Led Trilateral Negotiation, Warns Humanitarian Partners Against Acts That Threaten Sovereignty, National Security

Addis Abeba — At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs biweekly press briefing yesterday, Ambassador Dina Mufti, the Spokesperson of the Ministry discussed the recent UN Security Council calls on Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, to resume negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and reach a binding deal through the African Union (AU) led initiative. He said, "Ethiopia welcomes council members for directing the matter to the African Union-led trilateral negotiation."

Discussing developments of the humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia, the ambassador highlighted that the federal government minimized security check- points to deliver unfettered humanitarian accesses. He, however, warned humanitarian partners against acts that threaten Ethiopia's sovereignty and national security.

Moreover, the ambassador criticized media coverage of the situation of migrants stranded in Saudi Arabia, arguing that it depicted the country in a bad image and did not highlight government efforts. When asked for further details, the ambassador disclosed that, "A total of 1,804 of Ethiopians were repatriated including 1,364 from Saudi Arabia, 50 from Zambia, 268 from Yemen and 122 from Malawi."

On the Ethio-Sudan border dispute, He clarified that Ethiopia's stance did not change. However, he added, commenting on the recent call of the Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum by Sudan's ministry of foreign affairs, "Ambassadors are called by foreign ministers of the receiving state either to express their complaints or to discuss some issues for mutual benefits. The call of Ethiopia's ambassador to Khartoum should be seen in that framework as well."

On the recent recalls for representatives to various diplomatic outposts, the ambassador argued that the recalls were motivated by failure in diplomacy leading to an isolation of the country on the international stage.

He further explained that MoFA is conducting institutional reforms aimed at improving the performance of diplomatic outposts. He added, "Our diplomats need to be acquainted with issues related to institutional reform," he continued, "A 10-day capacity building training for the Ministry's staff, which kicked off on Monday (September 13) at Africa Leadership Excellence Academy. All of the staffers of the Ministry will take part in the training in two rounds." AS