Nigeria: Buhari Directs Incorporation of NNPC Ltd, Constitutes Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the president gave the directive in his capacity as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, explaining that it was in consonance with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 which requires the minister to cause for the incorporation of NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the company.

He said the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, had, therefore, been directed to take necessary steps to ensure that the incorporation of NNPC Limited was consistent with the provisions of PIA 2021.

He further said President Buhari had also approved the constitution of the board and management of NNPC Limited with effect from the date of the incorporation by the power vested in him in Section 59(2) of PIA 2021.

President Buhari named Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as chairman of the board, while Mr Kyari and Mr Umar I. Ajiya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), respectively.

Other board members are Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).