Nigeria: Lagos, Ikeja Electric to Install 20,000 Prepaid Meters

The Lagos State government, through its Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Ikeja Electric and Sahara Power Group to supply uninterrupted power to residents of the state.

The agreement also includes the distribution of free prepaid meters to low-income areas, with the pilot phase of 20,000 meters to be distributed in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

At the signing of the agreement, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, explained that it seeks to increase power supply to at least 22hours daily as well as solve the problem of metering and infrastructure deficit.

He said implementation will commence immediately, stating that the Lagos State government has identified a number of feeders that can provide power in 20,000 low-income areas with plans to replicate the initiative across the state.

"The 20,000 meters have been procured by the state government and would be distributed free to low-income areas in Alimosho Local Government Area as the pilot phase."

The Managing Director of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Folake Soetan, expressed the firm's readiness to support the state in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to residents.

The Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Anthony Youdeowei, assured that his company will be transparent in its dealings with the government and Ikeja Electric to provide power for Lagosians.