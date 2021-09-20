Nigeria: 2 Years After, Ethiopian Airlines Returns to Enugu October 1

Premium Times
Ethiopian Airlines.
20 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

Ethiopian Airlines will be resuming scheduled flights to Enugu, the eastern heartland of Nigeria on October 1, 2021, two years after it suspended flights into the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport to refurbish the airport runway. Before the closure of the airport for runway repairs Ethiopian was the only international airline operating into Enugu.

According to Shimeles Arage, the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines Nigeria, the three-times-a-week flight will be operated with B787 Dreamliner.

He said the flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays of every week for now.

He noted that "October 1 is the Nigerian Independence day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines' good relationship with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960."

Enugu Airport was officially opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to international flights in August 2021

Ethiopian Airlines operates four airports in Nigeria: Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Enugu.

