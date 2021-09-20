Rwanda/Somalia: APR Eliminate Mogadishu City From CAF Champions League

APR progressed to the first round of CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 win over Mogadishu City of Somalia in the return leg of the preliminary round.

The military side, who went into the return leg with a 0-0 draw, came from behind to score twice through Djabel Manishimwe and Hassan Karera.

The visitors scored first in the 24th minute through Bi Marc Boue but Manishimwe equalized in the 60th minute while Karera netted the winning goal in the 73rd minute.

APR will still have a mountain to climb against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia who qualified for the next stage without kicking a ball.

The army side will host Etoile du Sahel in the first leg early on October 15 while the return leg will be staged in Tunisia on October 23.

Etoile du Sahel have never lost to APR in their past two meetings.

APR has a poor record in the champions league but their opponents have excelled in the continental competition having won one CAF Champions League, 2 CAF Super Cup titles, 2 CAF Confederation Cup titles and 2 African Cup Winners' Cup.

Last season, APR FC lost to Kenya's Gor Mahia in the first round of the Champions League.

APR has a busy campaign ahead as they gear up to represent the country in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League, Peace Cup and try to retain the league title they won unbeaten last season.

APR 2-1 Mogadishu City