Kenya Records 234 New Covid-19 Cases as Vaccination Intensified

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the caseload in the country to 246,530.

The new cases were detected from 3,737 samples tested on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

The positivity rate stood at 6.3 percent.

Kagwe said, 1,433 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 109 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe said 9 more patients succumbed to the disease but they were all from health facility audits in the month of September, pushing fatalities to 4,989.

492 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus raising recoveries to 237,295.

Over 3.3 million people had been vaccinated in the country by September 19, including 858,936 who are fully vaccinated.

Kagwe said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.5 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females were at 45 percent

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was at 3.2 percent.

Kenya is now deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on Saturday.

The China-made vaccine arrived in a batch comprising 200,000 vaccine doses with more expected to be acquired through the COVAX facility.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines came just a day after the Pfizer vaccine from the United States arrived in the country, even as the government continued to ramp up efforts to attain its target to have at least 10 million adults vaccinated by December 2021.

Other vaccines deployed are Moderna, Astrazenecca and Johnson & Johnson.