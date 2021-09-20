Kenya Police Promoted to the FKF Premier League

Nairobi — Kenya Police have gained promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for the first time ever after beating Vihiga United by a solitary goal in the second leg played at the Utalii Complex on Sunday evening.

The men from the Police Service become the first ever National Super League team to beat a Premier League outfit since the play-off mode of relegation and promotion began.

Clinton Kinanga scored the lone goal for Police in the first half, reacting fastest to a saved penalty to take the tally to 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Mumias last Sunday.

