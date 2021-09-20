South Africa: Low Turnout At Centres Across Joburg and Durban Over Voter Registration Weekend

analysis

More than a half-million people registered to vote on Day One of the voter registration weekend. But at some voter registration stations, the turnout barely reached 50. Daily Maverick reporters visited centres around Johannesburg and Durban.

From Johannesburg to Durban voter apathy was a dominant feature over the local government election voter registration weekend.

The IEC said that on Day One of the registration weekend, some 598,000 people had registered for the upcoming polls. By Sunday morning, nearly 30,000 had registered, with the commission expecting a spike in numbers later.

Lucia Zaca, an ANC party agent in Ward 78 at K section Umlazi said they were concerned that there were fewer people coming in to register or to check if they were registered.

When Daily Maverick visited the KwaMgaga hall site on Sunday, she said they were hoping the numbers would pick up.

"On Saturday people did come to the centre, but there were not as many as we had expected. We are hoping that we are going to get more people coming in today. We are also seeing more women coming than men," she said.

"We are hoping that those who have not come through know that they are...